All Clippers

NBA Legend Makes Honest Statement on Jayson Tatum's NBA Finals Performance

The Boston Celtics are two wins away from an NBA championship

Joey Linn

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) walks to the bench during the fourth quarter in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) walks to the bench during the fourth quarter in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Celtics lead the Dallas Mavericks 2-0 in the NBA Finals, and are now just two wins away from winning a championship. Star forward Jayson Tatum has struggled with his shot so far in this series, but has contributed in a lot of different ways to help his team take a 2-0 lead. 

There has been a lot of discussion about Tatum’s shooting struggles so far, and how Boston has been able to win despite them. Amid this noise, Tatum has maintained that his focus is on playing winning basketball, and while he would like to shoot better, he understands there are other ways to positively impact the game. 

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), NBA and LA Clippers legend Jamal Crawford praised Tatum for this mindset.

While so much gets placed on the individual production of stars, many forget that basketball is a team game. This is especially true at this stage of the postseason, as all that matters is finding a way to win. Tatum seems to understand this as well as anybody, which is a big reason why his Celtics are just two wins away from an NBA championship.

If Boston finishes off this series, it will largely be due to what Tatum was able to provide, even while his shot was not falling. Not every superstar can positively impact the game while struggling from the field, but Tatum is certainly a player who can.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News