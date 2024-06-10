NBA Legend Makes Honest Statement on Jayson Tatum's NBA Finals Performance
The Boston Celtics lead the Dallas Mavericks 2-0 in the NBA Finals, and are now just two wins away from winning a championship. Star forward Jayson Tatum has struggled with his shot so far in this series, but has contributed in a lot of different ways to help his team take a 2-0 lead.
There has been a lot of discussion about Tatum’s shooting struggles so far, and how Boston has been able to win despite them. Amid this noise, Tatum has maintained that his focus is on playing winning basketball, and while he would like to shoot better, he understands there are other ways to positively impact the game.
In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), NBA and LA Clippers legend Jamal Crawford praised Tatum for this mindset.
While so much gets placed on the individual production of stars, many forget that basketball is a team game. This is especially true at this stage of the postseason, as all that matters is finding a way to win. Tatum seems to understand this as well as anybody, which is a big reason why his Celtics are just two wins away from an NBA championship.
If Boston finishes off this series, it will largely be due to what Tatum was able to provide, even while his shot was not falling. Not every superstar can positively impact the game while struggling from the field, but Tatum is certainly a player who can.
