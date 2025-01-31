NBA Legend Reacts to Clippers' All-Star Snub
The Los Angeles Clippers have had several All-Stars over the years, from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and going back to Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. Recently, the All-Star game reserves were announced for the February 16th All-Star game, and Clippers guard James Harden earned the nod for the 11th time in his career. However, the Los Angeles Clippers could've very well had two.
Leonard most certainly could've earned an All-Star appearance if he entered the season healthy, but as of Thursday, he's only appeared in nine games and is still dealing with a minutes restriction. It was Clippers guard Norman Powell who should've joined Harden, as the team's leading scorer is having a career season. After seeing this, a top NBA personality and Hall of Famer spoke out on the snub.
Charles Barkley was outspoken about Powell's absence from the All-Star roster, in agreeance with his TNT co-star Shaquille O'Neal.
"Norman Powell… A guy like this who’s been a really good player in this league for a long time," Barkley said. "He’s having a career year. He’s been the second-best player on the Clippers. That team has shocked everybody. Kawhi has been out basically all year. I would love to see him get rewarded. I feel bad. I love Norman Powell.”
As of Thursday, Powell is averaging 24.0 points per game and shooting 43.5% from behind the arc. There is still hope for Powell, as he could be a replacement if any of the current representatives from the Western Conference have to opt out due to injury.
