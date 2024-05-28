All Clippers

NBA Legend's Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Message Goes Viral

The Boston Celtics are back in the NBA Finals

May 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrate after a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
While Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum have yet to win a championship, the Celtics duo has been one of the more successful pairings in the NBA over the last several years. Advancing to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years, the Celtics will likely have to go through Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to win it all.

As the years have gone on, many have argued that Tatum and Brown should split up. Despite the duo having a lot of postseason success, some have felt they will never reach their ultimate goal together. While that has yet to happen, Tatum and Brown are again in the NBA Finals, which is a huge accomplishment on its own.

In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), NBA legend Lou Williams shared a direct message to those who argue Tatum and Brown should go their separate ways. 

If the Celtics finish the job and win it all this season, there is truly nothing more the critics can say. Just reaching the NBA Finals is a huge accomplishment, and is something Tatum and Brown have now done twice as a duo, and winning it all would certainly silence all of the noise about their perceived shortcomings.

For Williams, the former LA Clippers star wants people to stop trying to split up Tatum and Brown.

