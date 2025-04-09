NBA Legend's Three-Word Message on Possible Lakers-Clippers Playoffs
It's no secret that Shaquille O'Neal isn't a fan of the Clippers and is a massive fan of the Lakers. So, when there's a possibility of the two teams facing off in the NBA playoffs, Shaq had the exact reaction one would expect.
During an episode of Inside the NBA, Shaq gave his thoughts on the Lakers and Clippers potentially facing off in the playoffs. When asked who he'd pick in the series, Shaq gave a quick answer.
"Stop it," Shaq said.
He then followed up with a simple three letters, WFD.
"WFD," Shaq added. "Whoopee-freakin'-doo. Lakers all day. In the words of Shannon Sharpe, jive, Clive, Lakers in 5."
For years, the Clippers had dominated the Lakers. However, those days are over, especially with Luka Doncic on the team this season. The Lakers beat the LA Clippers 3-1 in the regular season series this season, but it would still be a nail-biting matchup.
Currently, the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers wouldn't face off against each other in the NBA playoffs. The Lakers are the third seed, while the Clippers are in the fourth seed. If both teams win out, that would also remain the same. There's likely a scenario where it's still possible, but that possibility is growing smaller and smaller in the final three games of the season.
Related Articles
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Makes Feelings Clear on Kawhi Leonard
NBA Fans React to Kawhi Leonard Injury News Before Clippers vs Spurs
Former NBA Star Reacts to Draymond Green's Controversial Foul