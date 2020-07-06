AllClippers
Bucks, Kings Join Growing List of Teams to Close Practice Facilities

Garrett Chorpenning

Teams across the league will begin traveling to Orlando, Florida, for the NBA restart this week, but some players will be limited in what they can do to prepare. 

According to ESPN, the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings each shut down their practice facilities on Sunday, adding to a growing list of teams that have already done so in the weeks leading up to the restart.

One member of Sacramento's traveling party tested positive for the virus, while Milwaukee had at least one positive test as well. Neither team will reopen training facilities before leaving for Florida later this week.

The LA Clippers were one of many teams to shut down the team practice facility last week, along with the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.

A few days after LA shut down its facility, shooting guard Landry Shamet tested positive for the coronavirus. It's unknown if his positive test was the reason why it was shut down, or if another member of the traveling party contracted it. 

Additionally, there is no statement on if the Clippers will reopen their facilities ahead of their July 8 travel date. Considering the circumstances and the risks at play, it wouldn't be the best idea. Individual workouts are the only types of activities that can currently take place in-market, so teams may be better off waiting a few days to return to practice when group activities can resume.

Once players arrive and make their way to the bubble, they'll have roughly two weeks before "preseason" games begin. The Clippers' first scrimmage game will take place on July 22, and they'll play two more before facing off with the Los Angeles Lakers on July 30 to kick-off the resumed season.  

