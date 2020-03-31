NBA Launching Players-Only 2K Tournament; Will Debut Friday

To help keep NBA fans and players occupied amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league plans to launch a players-only NBA 2K Tournament that will debut on ESPN this Friday, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. Further, Haynes reported that each NBA team plans to have a player representative in the tournament.

While a full list of players has not yet been announced, several "big-name players" are rumored to be involved. New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson has confirmed that he will be his team's representative.

According to Haynes' report, the details of the tournament are still being finalized. Therefore, it's unclear how long the tournament will last, what the rules will be, if there will be prizes, etc. All we know at this stage is that the athletes will be playing from within their own homes.

With that said, it's time to start thinking about who will represent the L.A. Clippers in the tournament.

Paul George is the obvious choice. The two-way star has become a regular on Twitch, amassing 34,000 followers and streaming games from the NBA 2K and Call of Duty series. He'd give the Clippers a good shot at winning the tournament.

However, there are some other, more interesting choices that fans could entertain. Patrick Beverley would be worth watching for his trash-talking and competitiveness alone, and the same goes for Joakim Noah. Kawhi Leonard would be fun to watch as well, given his demeanor and killer instinct.

The NBA will likely announce the full details of the tournament soon, but until then, let us know which Clipper you'd like to see compete in the tournament.