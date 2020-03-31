AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

NBA Launching Players-Only 2K Tournament; Will Debut Friday

Garrett Chorpenning

To help keep NBA fans and players occupied amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league plans to launch a players-only NBA 2K Tournament that will debut on ESPN this Friday, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. Further, Haynes reported that each NBA team plans to have a player representative in the tournament. 

While a full list of players has not yet been announced, several "big-name players" are rumored to be involved. New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson has confirmed that he will be his team's representative. 

According to Haynes' report, the details of the tournament are still being finalized. Therefore, it's unclear how long the tournament will last, what the rules will be, if there will be prizes, etc. All we know at this stage is that the athletes will be playing from within their own homes. 

With that said, it's time to start thinking about who will represent the L.A. Clippers in the tournament. 

Paul George is the obvious choice. The two-way star has become a regular on Twitch, amassing 34,000 followers and streaming games from the NBA 2K and Call of Duty series. He'd give the Clippers a good shot at winning the tournament.

However, there are some other, more interesting choices that fans could entertain. Patrick Beverley would be worth watching for his trash-talking and competitiveness alone, and the same goes for Joakim Noah. Kawhi Leonard would be fun to watch as well, given his demeanor and killer instinct. 

The NBA will likely announce the full details of the tournament soon, but until then, let us know which Clipper you'd like to see compete in the tournament. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doc Rivers says L.A. Clippers are Trying to "Win the Wait"

L.A. Clippers coach Doc Rivers says his team has adopted the phrase "win the wait" amid the NBA suspension.

Garrett Chorpenning

How Actor Paul Scheer Became a Clipper fan: "The Clippers' Underdog Mentality is Something Everyone can Relate to"

The star of "The League", and "Black Monday" explains how the Clippers won over a comedian from New York.

Farbod Esnaashari

Steve Ballmer: L.A. Clippers will Suffer Eight-Digit Losses from NBA Hiatus

L.A. Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer believes the franchise's losses will be "eight digits" from the NBA hiatus.

Garrett Chorpenning

L.A. Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer Pledges $25 Million amid Coronavirus Crisis

L.A. Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, are donating $25 million to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Garrett Chorpenning

Stephen A. Smith: Kawhi Leonard, not LeBron James, is Most Like Michael Jordan

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes that Kawhi Leonard is the most Michael Jordan-esque player in the NBA.

Garrett Chorpenning

Throwback Thursday Game Series: Clippers vs Thunder Game 4

Down 22 points, this game was a Mother's Day miracle.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Mayor Garcetti says Sports Venues are in Consideration to House COVID-19 Patients

Sporting venues, theaters, and sound stages are all in consideration.

Farbod Esnaashari

Player Review: Ivica Zubac Goes Above and Beyond

In his first full season with the L.A. Clippers, Ivica Zubac played his role to perfection.

Garrett Chorpenning

Steve Ballmer, L.A. Clippers Purchase The Forum for $400 Million in Cash

Steve Ballmer and the L.A. Clippers have purchased The Forum for $400 million, clearing the way for the team to build an all-new arena in Inglewood.

Garrett Chorpenning

Danny Green compares Kawhi and Lebron: "Kawhi is not as vocal as Bron has been"

Danny Green went on First Take, and spoke about the differences between Kawhi and LeBron.

Farbod Esnaashari