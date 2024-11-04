NBA Players React to 14-Year Veteran Retiring
It was announced on Sunday by 14-year NBA veteran D.J. Augustin that his basketball career has come to an end. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Augustin said farewell to the NBA after a great career.
“Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the game I’ve loved for so long,” Augustin began. “Basketball has been more than a sport, it has been a journey filled with unforgettable memories, friendships, lessons and experiences beyond the court.”
The ninth overall draft pick in 2008 added, “From growing up in New Orleans, with a dream of making it to the NBA to having a 15 season career, fulfilling that dream. I’m grateful for every high and every low, every team, every city, and every fan who’s supported me and my family along the way.”
Several current and former NBA players reacted to this news in the comments.
Via John Wall: “Congrats my dawg and good luck on the nxt chapter 💯👌🏾‼️”
Via Isaiah Thomas: “One of the guys I always looked up too!! Thanks for paving the way for guys like myself!!”
Via Rudy Gay: “congratulations brother”
Via Quincy Acy: “REAL TALK !!!! Hell of Career My Brother !”
Via Michael Carter Williams: “Congrats brodee! Proud of you gang 🔥”
Via Wayne Ellington: “Congratulations fam! HS class 06’!”
Via Christian Wood: “Unc congrats man 🔥🔥”
Via Jared Dudley: “Helluva career brotha! Glad we got that one year together to form a lifetime friendship! Enjoy your next chapter in life! 👏🏽”
Via Danny Green: “Congrats brethren, helluva career!!💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽”
Via Kenyon Martin Jr.: “Congrats Unc!”
These are just some of the reactions to Augustin’s announcement. His post has tallied over 83,000 views and over 660 comments. The most-liked comment came from Wall, who competed against Augustin in the Eastern Conference for so many years.
Also currently out of the NBA, Wall has not yet announced his retirement after last playing for the LA Clippers during the 2022-23 season.
As for Augustin, he spent 14 seasons in the NBA across stops with the Charlotte Bobcats, Orlando Magic, OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Toronto Raptors.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement