NBA Players React to 5x All-Star John Wall's Retirement Announcement
The NBA is entering a new era, which means some of the most beloved stars of the past decade or two are calling it quits. Superstars like LeBron James and Steph Curry are nearing retirement, but other All-Stars of their era have already decided to hang them up.
John Wall announces retirement
On Tuesday, 11-year NBA veteran and five-time All-Star John Wall announced his retirement from basketball.
Via John Wall: "Retired but never done. Doing it the #WallWay"
Wall posted a heartfelt video on his social media, reminiscing on his basketball journey.
"I've been chasing the ball since I could barely walk. Driveways, parks, packed gyms, 5 A.M. workouts. I gave this game everything I had from Raleigh to Kentucky to the league," Wall said. "Every jersey I've worn has meant more than just wins and stats. It was about representing something bigger. And it's something I couldn't do without you."
Wall continues to shout out his family, teammates, coaches, and fans for helping him through his career.
"To my family, my mom especially, thank you for all your sacrifices. I hope I made you proud," Wall continued. "To my teammates, trainers, and coaches, thank you for believing in me. And to the fans who made me feel unstoppable. Today, I'm stepping off the court, but not away from the game."
John Wall's NBA career
Wall was drafted by the Washington Wizards first overall in 2010, where he would play the first nine years of his NBA career. In Washington, Wall became one of the top point guards in the league, making five All-Star appearances, and putting together an MVP-caliber campaign in 2016-17.
In that season, Wall averaged 23.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, finishing seventh in NBA MVP voting and making the All-NBA Third Team.
Wall was one of the most exciting players in the league, especially with his elite athleticism that created so many memorable moments. Toward the tail end of his career, Wall dealt with unfortunate injuries that sidelined him for the entire 2019-20 season, and he struggled to bounce back after.
Wall still put together an impressive season with the Houston Rockets in 2020-21, but had similar issues as before. The veteran point guard ultimately landed with the LA Clippers for the 2022-23 season, where he would play 34 games, including his last NBA appearance on January 13, 2023.
Players react to Wall's announcement
A handful of NBA players, former and active, have commented on Wall's Instagram post.
DeMarcus Cousins: "🐐"
Lance Stephenson: "Legend forever brother 🙌🔥🔥🔥"
Naji Marshall: "Damn slim I remember your first game ever in the bittyyy… shi was like yesterday slim 😢😢😢😢"
Isaiah Thomas: "🐐🐐🐐...Hell of a career 🏁🏁🏁"
Danny Green: "👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽"
Tyler Herro: "🫡🐐"
Rudy Gay: "👏👏"
Udonis Haslem: "🫡💯💯"
DeMarre Carroll: "💯💯💯"