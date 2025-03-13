NBA Players React to James Harden's Viral Post After Clippers-Heat
On Wednesday night, the LA Clippers pulled off a much-needed victory against the Miami Heat, after an incredibly disappointing loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.
The story of the game was the performance of Bogdan Bogdanovic as he started for the team with both Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell out. In 38 minutes, Bogdanovic put up 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists on 69/57/100 shooting from the field.
Among those celebrating Bogdanovic's performance was his All-Star teammate James Harden. While Harden shot poorly, he had a fantastic night of his own, putting up 24 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds.
After the game, Harden took to social media where he compared himself and Bogdanovic to an iconic movie duo.
Harden's hilarious post earned a reply from Bogdanovic on X.
"Unović 🫡," Bogdanovic said on X.
Harden posted the same graphic on Instagram, where it received even more replies. Among those who replied were NFL star Maxx Crosby, and former Houston Rocket Josh Smith.
"Boogie!!!," Smith said on Instagram.
"💎💎💎," Crosby said.
Bogdanovic's 28-point performance was his season-high with the Clippers and the team will need more of that with Norman Powell remaining out due to a hamstring injury.
Up next for the LA Clippers is the red-hot Atlanta Hawks, who are currently on a four-game winning streak, on Friday night.
