Skip to main content
NBA Power Rankings: Clippers Trail Warriors and Suns

NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Power Rankings: Clippers Trail Warriors and Suns

Can the LA Clippers overtake the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NBA recently released their official offseason Power Rankings for the Western Conference, and the LA Clippers trailed only the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. Coming in at third in the West, the Clippers were highlighted for their shooting, versatility, and of course their two superstars.

While there is not much of an argument as to why the Clippers should be the clear favorites over the defending champion Warriors, it is a bit puzzling to see them behind Phoenix. Having not made any significant upgrades to a roster that just lost in the second round, Phoenix does not have a player better than Kawhi Leonard, nor do they have depth like the Clippers do.

It was extremely evident by the end of the 2021 Western Conference Finals that the Clippers were a healthy Kawhi Leonard away from overmatching the Suns. Since Chris Paul's arrival, the Phoenix Suns have faced two teams in the playoffs that were not missing an All-Star level player, and they blew 2-0 leads both times. The optimism surrounding them is questionable at best, especially when placed in front of a healthy Clippers squad.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Falling behind Phoenix is the only legitimate gripe with where the Clippers are positioned in these latest Power Rankings, because while their team matches up well with the Warriors on paper, the defending champions deserve their respect. That said, it is certainly not unrealistic to expect the Clippers to begin climbing up the ranks once the season begins.

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Physically and Mentally Ready For Season

Report: Clippers Not Expected to Sign Veteran Center

Terance Mann Reveals Truth About Luka Doncic Rivalry

Apr 23, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers dribbles against John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports
News

Paul George Gives Update on John Wall's Play

By Joey Linn5 hours ago
pgeorge1920-784x441
News

Paul George Plans to Retire With Clippers

By Joey Linn6 hours ago
r996374_2_1296x864_3-2
News

Video: Norman Powell Dominates Drew League

By Joey LinnAug 7, 2022 6:58 PM EDT
May 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) handles the ball while defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso (4) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Update: Paul George Will Not Play in Drew League

By Joey LinnAug 6, 2022 9:08 PM EDT
Feb 5, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kawhi Leonard's MVP Odds Revealed

By Joey LinnAug 6, 2022 8:49 PM EDT
06-220606-Intuit Dome-View 1-Final
News

Video: Early Look at Center Court of Clippers' New Arena

By Farbod EsnaashariAug 6, 2022 5:11 PM EDT
1233709119.0
News

Video: Terance Mann Shows Off Impressive Workout

By Joey LinnAug 5, 2022 5:37 PM EDT
USATSI_17998502_168390270_lowres
News

Reggie Jackson's Biggest Desire For 2022-23 Season Revealed

By Farbod EsnaashariAug 5, 2022 4:02 PM EDT