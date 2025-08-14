NBA Star Chris Paul Makes Personal Announcement on Thursday
The LA Clippers made a few huge moves this offseason, of course, by adding talented players like Bradley Beal, John Collins, and Brook Lopez, but the signing of future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul was certainly the most meaningful.
Paul, 40, is one of the three oldest active players in the NBA with LeBron James and PJ Tucker, and the 12-time All-Star has cemented himself as one of the best point guards in league history through his lucrative 20-year career.
Paul had some of the best years of his long career with the Clippers, where he played from 2011 to 2017, becoming arguably the greatest player in franchise history. Now, Paul is making his return to LA for potentially his last year in the NBA, and fans could not be more excited.
What's next for Chris Paul?
Unfortunately, even through his 20-year career, Paul has never won an NBA championship and has only made one Finals appearance. Many are hoping that Paul can achieve his storybook ending with the Clippers, winning a championship in his final season before riding into the sunset. However, even after retirement, Paul will not just be riding into the sunset.
Paul is one of the greatest on-court leaders of this era, and he will certainly continue to be a leader and inspiration off the court after his playing career is over.
On Thursday, Forbes' Jabari Young talked to Chris Paul to announce The Chris Paul Collective.
"On Thursday, Paul revealed a new entity, The Chris Paul Collective (TCPC), which will house his various companies, investments, and nonprofit organization, The Chris Paul Family Foundation," Young wrote.
Paul is joining many fellow NBA stars with this new venture.
"By forming TCPC, Paul is emulating a business playbook used by fellow NBA icons, including four NBA billionaires—Jordan, James, Magic Johnson, and the late Junior Bridgeman," Young continued. "Additionally, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is growing his business ventures with SC30 Inc. Kevin Durant has 35 Ventures; Russell Westbrook created Russell Westbrook Enterprises, and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas has a holding company in Isiah International."
Chris Paul also spoke on the founding of TCPC.
“My whole career, the benefit I’ve had [is playing on] different teams,” Paul says. “So, I haven’t seen everything one way... Most guys in the locker room are talking about cars, music, women, all these different things. People don’t talk about finance. We’ve got to normalize talking about finance and money."