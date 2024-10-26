NBA Star James Harden Reacts to Freddie Freeman's Walk-Off Grand Slam
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees played a thriller in Game 1 of the World Series. Needing extra innings to decide this game, Los Angeles and New York went to the 10th tied 2-2.
The Yankees scratched a run across in the top half of the 10th inning, which led to one of the most electric finishes imaginable. Trailing by a run, the Dodgers loaded the bases with two outs for star first baseman Freddie Freeman. Jumping on the first pitch he saw, Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam off Yankees left hander Nestor Cortes.
Via Dodgers: "FREDDIE FREEMAN WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM."
This is an all-time great World Series Game 1 moment, which has drawn reactions from around the sports world. One reaction came from LA Clippers star James Harden, who shared his thoughts in a post on X.
Via Harden: "Wall Off Grand Slam bottom of the 10th is crazy!"
Harden is from Los Angeles, and was one of several current and former athletes who shared a reaction on X. This includes NBA legend Magic Johnson who owns a stake in the Dodgers.
Via Johnson: "Freddie Freeman with the first walk off grand slam in World Series history to carry us to a 1-0 start! Wow!! That was one of the most exciting World Series games I’ve seen or been apart of! It left me breathless, and it was just Game 1!"
Freeman has been dealing with an ankle injury, which makes this at bat even more impressive.
While this is just one game, it is certainly a massive momentum boost for the Dodgers who take Game 1 in grand fashion on their home field.
