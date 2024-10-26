All Clippers

NBA Star James Harden Reacts to Freddie Freeman's Walk-Off Grand Slam

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman walked off the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series.

Joey Linn

LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees played a thriller in Game 1 of the World Series. Needing extra innings to decide this game, Los Angeles and New York went to the 10th tied 2-2.

The Yankees scratched a run across in the top half of the 10th inning, which led to one of the most electric finishes imaginable. Trailing by a run, the Dodgers loaded the bases with two outs for star first baseman Freddie Freeman. Jumping on the first pitch he saw, Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam off Yankees left hander Nestor Cortes.

Via Dodgers: "FREDDIE FREEMAN WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM."

This is an all-time great World Series Game 1 moment, which has drawn reactions from around the sports world. One reaction came from LA Clippers star James Harden, who shared his thoughts in a post on X. 

Via Harden: "Wall Off Grand Slam bottom of the 10th is crazy!"

Harden is from Los Angeles, and was one of several current and former athletes who shared a reaction on X. This includes NBA legend Magic Johnson who owns a stake in the Dodgers.

Via Johnson: "Freddie Freeman with the first walk off grand slam in World Series history to carry us to a 1-0 start! Wow!! That was one of the most exciting World Series games I’ve seen or been apart of! It left me breathless, and it was just Game 1!"

Freeman has been dealing with an ankle injury, which makes this at bat even more impressive. 

While this is just one game, it is certainly a massive momentum boost for the Dodgers who take Game 1 in grand fashion on their home field. 

Published |Modified
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

