NBA Trade Idea Sends $90 Million Star To Rising Eastern Conference Team

NBA mock trade idea sends Los Angeles Clippers star Norman Powell to one of the top young teams in the Eastern Conference

Liam Willerup

Mar 31, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) blocks a shot by LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
The NBA season is over for most, with the Conference Finals set to begin in the coming days after the conclusion of the second round series. Therefore, teams around the league are evaluating their rosters, as they'll make decisions on what players they should keep going forward.

One of the teams that will be taking a long look at their roster is the Los Angeles Clippers. After being eliminated in the first round by the Denver Nuggets, the Clippers' core is only getting older, and players like James Harden and Norman Powell are due for contract extensions shortly. Therefore, the Clippers could look to trade one of them to add depth to the squad.

A team that will surely be looking to add more offensive production this offseason is the Orlando Magic, who made it clear during their first-round contest against the Boston Celtics that they need more scorers outside of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Therefore, a trade like this could make sense for both sides.

Orlando Magic receive: Norman Powell, Drew Eubanks

Los Angeles Clippers receive: Jonathan Isaac, Moritz Wagner, Jett Howard, 2025 1st via DEN (25th overall), 2027 2nd via BOS

Clippers guard Norman Powel
Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) heads down court after a 3-point basket in the first half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In terms of this deal for the Magic, they add one of the top third options in the NBA with Powell, and shouldn't see any problem giving him an extension if he can contribute 17-20 points per night for them. Additionally, Powell becomes the clear-cut best shooter on the team, who would've led the Magic this past season with his 41.8% rate from three.

As for the Clippers, they'll get younger with Howard and the 25th overall pick, as Howard still has the promise to be a quality shooter in the NBA. Furthermore, Isaac and Wagner provide the Clippers with quality rotation pieces, as Isaac is one of the top defenders in the NBA while Wagner is one of the best backup bigs in the league.

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughtsg

