NBA Trade Idea Sends $90 Million Star To Rising Eastern Conference Team
The NBA season is over for most, with the Conference Finals set to begin in the coming days after the conclusion of the second round series. Therefore, teams around the league are evaluating their rosters, as they'll make decisions on what players they should keep going forward.
One of the teams that will be taking a long look at their roster is the Los Angeles Clippers. After being eliminated in the first round by the Denver Nuggets, the Clippers' core is only getting older, and players like James Harden and Norman Powell are due for contract extensions shortly. Therefore, the Clippers could look to trade one of them to add depth to the squad.
A team that will surely be looking to add more offensive production this offseason is the Orlando Magic, who made it clear during their first-round contest against the Boston Celtics that they need more scorers outside of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Therefore, a trade like this could make sense for both sides.
Orlando Magic receive: Norman Powell, Drew Eubanks
Los Angeles Clippers receive: Jonathan Isaac, Moritz Wagner, Jett Howard, 2025 1st via DEN (25th overall), 2027 2nd via BOS
In terms of this deal for the Magic, they add one of the top third options in the NBA with Powell, and shouldn't see any problem giving him an extension if he can contribute 17-20 points per night for them. Additionally, Powell becomes the clear-cut best shooter on the team, who would've led the Magic this past season with his 41.8% rate from three.
As for the Clippers, they'll get younger with Howard and the 25th overall pick, as Howard still has the promise to be a quality shooter in the NBA. Furthermore, Isaac and Wagner provide the Clippers with quality rotation pieces, as Isaac is one of the top defenders in the NBA while Wagner is one of the best backup bigs in the league.
Related Articles
Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard Sends Message to Jayson Tatum After Injury
Top NBA Draft Prospect Compares Himself to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Harden
17-Year NBA Veteran's Interesting LeBron James, Steph Curry Comparison