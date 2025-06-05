NBA Trade Idea Sends Celtics Guard to Clippers for $90 Million Star
The Celtics' brutal end to their 2024-2025 season culminated in Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury and a disappointing performance in the Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks. After losing in six games, Boston has decisions to make regarding their highly-paid roster.
As one of five teams that are over the second apron, the Celtics have limited options to improve their already loaded roster moving forward without parting with a core piece of their championship team. Boston could be highly conscious of the luxury tax implications that come with being a second-tier team and look to shed salary.
Derrick White is one of the best role players in the NBA, with his ability to defend multiple positions, spread the floor, and make three-pointers at a 38.4% clip in the regular season, while also playing off the Celtics' superstars. In the playoffs, White averaged 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46.3% from the field, further proving why he is so crucial to a contending team's success.
CBS Sports reporter Sam Quinn appeared on Yossi Gozlan's podcast "Third Apron" to discuss a possible trade involving White and the Los Angeles Clippers.
He said, "Derrick White is going to be 32 on opening night of the 26-27 season. There are teams that would give up 2-3 good first-round picks to get him. We both like Dallas [as a suitor]. I think the Clippers make a lot of sense."
Quinn continued to say, "The Clippers can trade 2030 and 2032. If you put Derrick White on that team in exchange for [those picks and] Bogdan Bogdanovic and one other contract, now you’re really cooking.”
With the Clippers searching for upgrades around the margins this summer, it would not behoove them to kick the tires on a Derrick White trade, even though the Celtics seem adamant about keeping him. A trade between the Clippers and Celtics could involve star guard Norman Powell, looking something like:
LA Clippers receive: Derrick White
Boston Celtics receive: Norman Powell, Kobe Brown, Jordan Miller, 2025 first-round pick (#30), and 2025 second-round pick (#51)
While that should be the starting point for such a valuable role player as White, the Clippers would have to part ways with some critical pieces of their team to bring him in.
Related Articles
Ex-Clippers Star Shares Truth Amid Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton Debate
NBA Fans React to Potential Kevin Durant, Clippers Trade
How Ex-Clippers Star Paul George Produced This Year's NBA Finals?