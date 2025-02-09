New Clippers Player Breaks Silence After Trade
The 2025 NBA trade deadline was filled with stars moving across the league; whether it was superstars like Luka Doncic or even former All-Stars like Khris Middleton and Brandon Ingram, most of the league found themselves in some trade.
While the Los Angeles Lakers made the biggest move of them all with landing Doncic, their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, made several smaller moves that could pay dividends later this season.
Acquiring a plethora of role players, their top acquisition was Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Expected to make his debut on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, Bogdanovic spoke with the media to talk about now playing for the third team in his career.
"Hey Dad, we can't find a better place for me," Bogdanovic said about the Clippers. "I love to get in work, I love to stay in the gym...It's probably one of the best organizations in the league."
Given Bogdanovic's stops in his career with the Hawks and the Sacramento Kings, it's not a shock that the new state-of-the-art facilities the Clippers have are above what he's seen before. Additionally, Bogdanovic has only made the playoffs three times in his career since coming over to the NBA in the 2017-18 season. Since that season, the Clippers have made the playoffs five times and have one conference finals appearance.
As mentioned, Bogdanovic is on track to make his Clippers debut on Wednesday against the Grizzlies, as he hopes to turn around his season and play more like himself from the 2023-24 season, who was a top Sixth Man of the Year candidate.
