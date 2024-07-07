All Clippers

New Clippers Player Reacts to Joining Kawhi Leonard and James Harden

The LA Clippers will look different next season

Joey Linn

Jan 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts after forward Kawhi Leonard (2) scores three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The LA Clippers lost Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, and they are expected to part ways with Russell Westbrook either via trade or buyout. This breaks up the group of four Southern California stars, as the Clippers will enter Intuit Dome with a duo of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

Leonard and Harden will be joined by several new players the Clippers have added this summer, including Cam Christie, who LA selected 46th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Speaking with reporters in LA for the first time on Sunday morning, Christie was asked about playing with his new future Hall of Fame teammates.

"It’s super cool for me to even have this ability," Christie said. "To be able to play with guys like James and Kawhi. A bunch of other really good vets. It's super cool for me to be on the same team as them. I’m gonna try to learn as much as I can from them. They're very good at what they do, they've been doing it for a long time at a high level. So just recognizing that and just trying to be as good of a rookie as I can.”

Christie is still just 18 years old, so he will likely spend some time in the G League. In addition to the brand new Intuit Dome, the Clippers are also building a new G League arena in Oceanside for their newly rebranded San Diego Clippers team.

