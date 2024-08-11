New Clippers Player Reacts to Paul George Leaving to 76ers
Derrick Jones Jr. is one of the best defensive forwards in the NBA that fills a hole that the LA Clippers desperately needed to fill. If the Clippers had both Paul George and Derrick Jones Jr. on the roster, it would have really put them over the top. Unfortunately, LA lost George, but Jones doesn't take any offense to it.
During an exclusive interview with Tomer Azarly of Clutchpoints, Derrick Jones Jr. made a statement on Paul George leaving the LA Clippers for the Philadelphia 76ers. It's worth noting that Jones was George's primary defender during the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
“We’re not even making it like that,” Jones said to Azarly. “He chose to go to a different team and I chose to come over here. The guys that chose to come over here chose to come over here. It’s a business at the end of the day. Ain’t no hard feelings. I never played with PG, so I don’t know how he is as a teammate so I can’t speak on that. But, like I said, the guys that’s in here now, we’re gonna come in and be aggressive and do what we gotta do and, like I said, try to bring back a championship.”
Derrick Jones Jr.'s defense resulted in Paul George having his worst scoring playoffs since the 2012-13 NBA season. During last season's playoffs, George averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 41/37/84 shooting from the field. With Kawhi Leonard being injured, the Clippers needed Paul George to play like a max player in the series. Unfortunately, George didn't play anywhere near like a max player, but demanded the contract of one.