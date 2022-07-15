Skip to main content
New Details of John Wall's Contract Revealed

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

The LA Clippers will have a team option on John Wall's last year

While it has been public for a while that John Wall had signed a two-year / $13M deal with the LA Clippers, making up the $6.5M he gave back to Houston as a result of his buyout, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype recently reported that year-two of Wall's deal is a team option.

This makes the low-risk signing for the Clippers even more low-risk, as there is no further commitment beyond this season. If Wall were to perform poorly, the Clippers would have the ability to let him come off the books at the end of the 2022-23 season. Contrarily, should Wall return to form, the Clippers also avoid potentially losing him to a bigger offer next summer.

This flexibility maximizes what was already a promising signing for the Clippers. The ideal version of John Wall, even at this stage of his career, projects to be a seamless fit on a team loaded with shooting and defense. If this vision does not cultivate, the Clippers will have committed very little to Wall, who is not guaranteed beyond the 2022-23 season. Again, the opposite extreme allows the Clippers to retain Wall for $6.5M again for the 2023-24 season, even if he outperforms that salary.

Needless to say, the Clippers did very well with the John Wall signing, and are understandably excited to implement his talent into an already loaded roster.

