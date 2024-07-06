New OKC Thunder Player Reveals Message From Russell Westbrook
The Oklahoma City Thunder recently signed center Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year, $87M contract in free agency. Hartenstein earned every bit of this contract, having to compete for a roster spot in LA Clippers training camp just a few seasons ago.
Hartenstein had a great season with the Clippers after making their team out of camp, but it ended up being just a one-year partership despite his desire to re-sign. After the Clippers opted for John Wall over re-signing Hartenstein in the 2022 summer, the center signed a contract with the New York Knicks where he emerged as one of the most reliable bigs in the league.
Earning himself a big contract with Oklahoma City, Hartenstein will help anchor a team that finished first in the Western Conference standings this past season. Speaking with the media in OKC for the first time, Hartenstein revealed that Thunder legend Russell Westbrook sent him a text:
Westbrook is the greatest player in Thunder franchise history, so a message like this has to mean a lot to Hartenstein. The two played together briefly with the Houston Rockets, but Hartenstein only averaged 11.6 minutes per game that season, which was his second year in the league.
While Hartenstein did not play a lot with Houston, Westbrook spoke highly of his play during that season:
Opting in to the final year of his contract with the LA Clippers, Westbrook is expected to be traded at some point this offseason, with the Denver Nuggets showing strong interest in acquiring him.
