New Report on LA Clippers Potentially Targeting $45 Million Player
The LA Clippers have a long offseason ahead after another brutal exit in the NBA playoffs. This year was the third-straight season the Clippers were eliminated in the first round, and the fourth-straight season they've missed out on the conference finals.
LA has struggled to find major success with Kawhi Leonard at the helm, even this season, with the resurgence of James Harden. However, the organization could look to add another piece in order to balance the roster.
A recent report from The Athletic's Law Murray on a Clippers offseason preview with NBA salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan reveals that Washington Wizards point guard Malcolm Brogdon could be considered a target in free agency.
"I would consider Brogdon a primary target for the Clippers," Murray said. "At the very least, there will be some consideration there and he fits everything that the Clippers look for as far as a point guard who can shoot and has positional size."
Brogdon is coming off a season in which he averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists as the Wizards continue to rebuild. At 32 years old, he made $22.5 million this past season, but is set to hit unrestricted free agency.
The Clippers could use the 6-foot-4 point guard to increase their depth. Brogdon put up those stats in 23.5 minutes per game, but when given over 30 minutes per game earlier in his career, he was a high-level scorer and a solid playmaker. LA could only benefit from his offensive skill set.
Related Articles
Shai Gilgeous Alexander's Former Teammate Sends Heartfelt Message
17-Year NBA Veteran Expected to Return to Clippers
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Wild Knicks-Celtics Finish