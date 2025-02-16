New Report on Potential Ben Simmons Reunion Amid Clippers Decision
The LA Clippers took a chance on three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons after getting bought out by the Brooklyn Nets, and the 6-foot-10 point guard has already made an impact on his new team. In his Clippers debut, Simmons had 12 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals off the bench to help LA beat the Utah Jazz.
With the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons made three All-Star appearances and was top-four in Defensive Player of the Year twice, but has been counted out in recent years.
Through 33 games with Brooklyn this season, Simmons averaged 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists. Before signing with the Clippers, the former first-overall pick gauged interest from other teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers, which would have made for an unexpected reunion.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reports that the 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Houston Rockets were among the teams showing interest in Simmons before he signed with the Clippers.
Simmons has proven he can make a significant impact on a contender and likely found the perfect home with the Clippers. While it would have been interesting to see him on the Cavaliers or Rockets, two teams in strong playoff position, the 76ers are on the outside looking in, and signing Simmons would not have solved their problems.
Simmons had a successful career in Philadelphia, but the franchise traded him to the Nets in exchange for James Harden. A reunion between Simmons and the 76ers would have been interesting, but ultimately both sides made a wise decision.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade