New York Knicks Make Announcement on Signing Recent Clippers Player

The New York Knicks have officially signed former LA Clippers forward P.J. Tucker

Logan Struck

Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (left) and forward Paul George (second from left) watch the game from the bench during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have lost three consecutive games heading into Monday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings, but have announced a new roster move ahead of the cross-conference meeting.

With a questionable bench unit and underwhelming frontcourt depth, New York has decided to take a chance on a veteran forward. The Knicks have announced they signed 39-year-old forward PJ Tucker to a 10-day contract on Monday. The 13-year NBA veteran most recently played for the LA Clippers during the 2023-24 season.

Tucker has spent time with seven different NBA franchises throughout his career: The Suns, Rockets, 76ers, Raptors, Heat, Clippers, and Bucks. Now, the veteran forward will get the opportunity to play in Madison Square Garden for possibly one of the last contracts of his career.

Tucker has proven to be a strong presence that many teams want on their roster but has not had as much of an on-court impact recently. Through 28 games with LA last season, Tucker averaged just 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

LA Clippers forward P.J. Tucker (17)
Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers forward P.J. Tucker (17) reacts after being called for a foul against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Tucker is one of the league's biggest competitors and proved it while playing a significant role in the Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 NBA championship run. For a Knicks squad that has been a bit lackluster at times, giving a strong veteran presence like Tucker a 10-day deal is not a bad idea.

Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

