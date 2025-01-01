Newest Lakers Player Takes Subtle Jab at Clippers, Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers were viewed as a buyer in the NBA trade market with several expiring contracts they could move in order to acquire quality depth for their roster. The Brooklyn Nets were the ideal trade partner, with several role players they were looking to move and willing to do so for expiring contracts and draft capital.
Therefore, the Nets and Lakers agreed to a trade a few days ago to send forward Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton to the Lakers for D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks. While the move would reunite Russell back with the Nets, it would most importantly provide the Lakers with efficient three-point shooting and quality defense. Team reporters got a chance to talk to Finney-Smith after his move, and he shared a comment that didn't sit well with some other franchises.
"If you play in Brooklyn, you know what I mean," Finney-Smith said. "You don't want to be the little brother in the city. So I'm finally the big brother. It feels good."
Finney-Smith's comment takes a shot at not only his old team, the Nets, but his new divisional rival, the Los Angeles Clippers. Ever since moving from San Diego to Los Angeles in 1984, the Clippers have been viewed as the "little brother" to the Lakers. Since coming to Los Angeles, the Clippers have made the playoffs just 15 times, while the Lakers have won nine NBA titles in the same time stretch.
Following his comments, Finney-Smith will get his first chance to face the Clippers as a member of the Lakers on January 19th when they face off in the Intuit Dome.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade