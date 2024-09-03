NFL Legend Reacts to Viral Comments From Paul George’s Dad
Paul George has already left the LA Clippers for the Philadelphia 76ers, but continues to talk about his time with his former team.
Paul George recently had his dad on his show, Podcast P, where he said he felt the Clippers stabbed his son in the back.
“It was hurting," Paul George Sr. said. "I felt like they stabbed us in the back because I thought Paul did a whole lot for the team, as far the fanbase, the fans was there. He was there. I think he gave them 110% and what he was asking, it wasn't a whole lot. But they saw something different.”
His comments sparked a strong response on social media, including from NFL legend Shannon Sharpe. On his "Nightcap" show, Sharpe reminded everyone that the Clippers gave up everything for Paul George.
“It’s tough when you think about what they gave up to get him,” said Shannon Sharpe. "They gave up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They gave up those draft picks, they gave up swap picks. They gave Gallinari. I mean, they gave up a lot to get him. And as of right now, it's panned out for Oklahoma City. They gave him up. You look at the draft picks that they surrended to get Paul George and only went to the Conference Finals I think once. But that was a lot because Kawhi couldn't stay healthy, PG couldn't stay healthy."
In the end, the Clippers decided they didn't want to re-sign Paul George at the price that he wanted. Instead, he chose the Philadelphia 76ers, who signed him to a four-year, $212 million deal.
