NFL Player Makes Bold James Harden Statement

This Indianapolis Colts player made a bold statement on LA Clippers star James Harden

Joey Linn

LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts after his score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts after his score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
LA Clippers star James Harden is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. 

At his peak with the Houston Rockets, Harden was so unstoppable that teams tried literally any defensive scheme to slow him down. This included defenders playing behind Harden to eliminate his lethal step back, or with their hands behind their back to avoid fouling.

None of these schemes were effective, as Harden won three-straight scoring titles with Houston. During a recent episode of the Club 520 podcast, NBA star DeMar DeRozan shared his appreciation for Harden’s run in Houston.

“The run James had was f—king like that ain't even a video game," DeRozan said. "That s—t was some Space Jam s—t… That run he had, bro. That s—t was f—king incredible. The s—t looked like it was with no effort... That run James had was the most incredible s—t I know I've ever seen."

DeRozan’s comments went viral, and Indianapolis Colts CB Dallis Flowers shared his reaction on Instagram with a bold claim.

“Top 3 greatest scorer ever,” Flowers wrote.

Dallis Flowers
Dallis Flowers / Instagram

Flowers has primarily been used as a kick returner since debuting in 2022, a role he has seen some success in.

Reacting to DeRozan's comments, Flowers declared Harden a top-three scorer of all-time.

While this is a bold statement when considering all of the players in NBA history, there are very few scorers on Harden’s level. These debates are always contentious, but the numbers from Harden’s run in Houston were unreal.

Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation.

