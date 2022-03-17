Nick Nurse Jokingly Asks Clippers to Stop Taking Raptors' Players

The LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors are two teams that fight incredibly hard, with a lot of similarities. Some of those similarities include that the Clippers have had three championship players from the 2019 Raptors team - Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, and Norman Powell.

For the last three years, the Clippers have taken a player from the 2019 championship Raptors team, one year at a time. First, it was Kawhi Leonard in 2019, then it was Serge Ibaka in 2020, and then it was Norman Powell in 2022. Before the Clippers faced off against the Raptors, Nick Nurse made a joke that the Clippers need to stop taking players from the Raptors.

"First of all, who are you guys taking this year," Nurse said. "Do we know yet? Can we stop this little train?"

Nurse made the comment as a joke, but there's a bit of truth in his response. It's almost starting to feel like one could expect the Clippers to take a player from the Raptors at the end of every off-season. For what it's worth, the Raptors have created a fantastic system that players around the NBA have all complimented. Both from an offensive and defensive scheming standpoint, and also a drafting standpoint.

The Clippers are almost deadlocked into the 8th seed heading into the playoffs, and the Raptors are clawing with the hopes of getting into the 6th seed. Less than a month left remains in the regular season.

