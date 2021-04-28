NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Nicolas Batum and Amir Coffey QUESTIONABLE Against Suns

Nicolas Batum and Amir Coffey QUESTIONABLE Against Suns

The Clippers may be incredibly shorthanded against the Suns
Author:
Publish date:
The Clippers may be incredibly shorthanded against the Suns

The Clippers have an incredibly important game against the Phoenix Suns, but they might also be incredibly shorthanded.

Kawhi Leonard is listed as doubtful with right knee soreness injury, Nicolas Batum is questionable with a right shoulder strain, and Amir Coffey is questionable with a tailbone contusion. As usual, Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka are both out. The Phoenix Suns have two questionable stars of their own: Dario Saric and Jae Crowder.

Defeating the Phoenix Suns was already going to be an incredibly difficult task for the LA Clippers, but it'll be even harder if Kawhi Leonard isn't playing. It's very hard to sweep a championship-contending team 3-0 in the regular season, especially one led by Chris Paul.

If the Clippers beat the Suns, they'll be tied for the 2nd seed. If they lose, it'll not only essentially ruin any chances for the 2nd seed, but it'll also put the Clippers potentially one game away from the 4th seed. Calling this game a must-win from a playoff seeding perspective is an understatement. However, when a team is this shorthanded, it's just going to a very uphill battle to climb.

It's not hard to tell that there's some bad blood between the Clippers and the Suns. Hopefully, the game remains competitive if Kawhi Leonard doesn't play, but the game should have some fireworks regardless.

Related Stories

Paul George on LA Clippers Signing DeMarcus Cousins: 'We Love It'

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Blowout Loss to the New Orleans Pelicans

DeMarcus Cousins Reacts to Signing with LA Clippers

USATSI_15897904_168384702_lowres
News

Nicolas Batum and Amir Coffey QUESTIONABLE Against Phoenix Suns

Jan 3, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard (Foot) Doubtful to Play in Showdown with Suns

USATSI_15970410
News

Paul George on LA Clippers Signing DeMarcus Cousins: 'We Love It'

USATSI_15970407
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Blowout Loss to the New Orleans Pelicans

USATSI_15954056_168384702_lowres
News

DeMarcus Cousins Reacts To Signing With LA Clippers

USATSI_15536580
News

Jayson Tatum Reveals Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are his Toughest Matchups

USATSI_15943517
News

The LA Clippers are Currently No. 1 in Many Power Rankings

Apr 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; LA Clippers center DeMarcus Cousins (15) shoots on Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Josh Jackson (20) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: LA Clippers to Sign DeMarcus Cousins for Rest of Season