    • October 23, 2021
    Nicolas Batum Available Against Grizzlies, Serge Ibaka Remains OUT

    The Clippers will continue to be shorthanded going into their Grizzlies matchup
    The LA Clippers will continue to be shorthanded as they face the Memphis Grizzlies, but it seems like they may have a little more backup.

    Nicolas Batum was previously listed as OUT against the Golden State Warriors for "personal reasons", but he isn't listed on the injury report against the Memphis Grizzlies in any capacity this time. It's important to remember that Batum played with the Clippers the day that his child was born, and that was in a more insignificant game against the Oklahoma City Thunder too. Whatever his reasons may be, he's the type of player that's always been there for the Clippers.

    Keon Johnson has also been upgraded from OUT to QUESTIONABLE with an illness; Johnson still not has seen any NBA minutes yet.

    Lastly, Serge Ibaka, Kawhi Leonard, and Jason Preston are all OUT against the Memphis Grizzlies. Leonard and Preston aren't really any news, since the two will be out for a significant portion of the season. Ibaka will hopefully get cleared within the next two weeks, and will eventually get upgraded as the time draws near.

    The Clippers can use all the help they can get, as the team is already missing their best player. The team may not be fully whole for the majority of the year, but they can't afford to miss any other key players. Regardless, Batum getting upgraded is a great thing for fans.

