Nicolas Batum Grateful To Clippers For Giving Him 'Another Chance In This League'

One of the best stories for the Clippers this season has been the rejuvenated career of Nicolas Batum. After being waived by the Hornets, Batum wasn't sure if a team would call him, but the Clippers did.

"They gave me another chance in this league to compete and be a basketball player," Batum said.

The Clippers detailed Batum's journey with the team in the "In Pursuit" video series on their YouTube channel. A key topic in the video was the moment Batum decided to play in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder right after his daughter was born.

"I think that was kind of my way to say thank you, I'm going to do whatever it takes to win games," Batum said. "Even on the best day of my life."

The season isn't over yet, but it's shaping to be a very special one for the LA Clippers. Whether it's the rejuvenated play of Nicolas Batum, the development of Terance Mann, or the heroic moments from Reggie Jackson, the Clippers have so many stories to tell from this season.

Paul George has spoken about just how special this group has been, and how much of an honor it would be to win with them. The playoffs start exactly one month from today, and hopefully, the Clippers will get a chance to immortalize this group. If the Clippers want to make that history, they'll need more big plays from Nicolas Batum.

