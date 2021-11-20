Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Nicolas Batum PLAYING Against Pelicans
    Nicolas Batum will be available against the Pelicans.
    The Clippers have been incredibly shorthanded this season, but they'll at least have the services of Nicolas Batum against the New Orleans Pelicans.

    Batum missed the last game against the Memphis Grizzlies with Achilles soreness, but it looks like it won't be holding him back for long. After missing one game, Batum is back in the starting lineup for the Clippers against the New Orleans Pelicans.

    This early hasn't been kind to the Clippers both from an injury standpoint and a schedule standpoint. Last game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Clippers were missing seven players which included: Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, Nicolas Batum, and Marcus Morris.

    Nicolas Batum has been absolutely paramount to the Clippers' success with the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris. In 13 games, Batum is averaging 9.6 / 5.7 / 1.6 on 51.7% from the field and 44% from three. On top of the lights out shooting, Batum has been able to switch on every defensive possession for the Clippers, allowing them to successfully pull off their small-ball lineups.

    As always, the Clippers will need all the help they can get to win any game this season. They've had a minimum of four players missing for nearly every single game, and their margin for error is just so tremendously slim. Regardless, a 9-6 record is still one Clipper fans can be incredibly proud of.

