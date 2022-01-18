Nicolas Batum Reacts to Career Game With Clippers

Nicolas Batum absolutely saved the LA Clippers against the Indiana Pacers. He didn't just save them, he set a new career-high in points with the team - 33 points.

Not only did Batum score 33 points, he did it all in the second half. He became only the fourth player this season to do so, joining the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, and Jaylen Brown.

"Good for them for being on that list with me," Batum joked.

Despite making some lighthearted jokes about the performance, Batum largely credited his teammates for his historic performance against the Pacers. He gave a big shout-out to Amir Coffey, who has also been carrying the Clippers as of late.

“They were focused on [Amir Coffey] so I was wide open," Batum said. "I’m not joking by the way. No, he’s been balling lately. So in the first half he got it going too early for us so that’s why he took the lead and that means we got Marcus [Morris Sr.] going too, Reggie [Jackson]. So they were focused on those three guys, I didn’t do anything crazy actually. I was just wide open, and cut baseline, open threes. So I just play off of those guys and make some shots today so it was good for the team."

In the last five games, Amir Coffey is averaging 16 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds on 55/48/100 shooting. So if there's anyone else to be giving tremendous praise to, it's definitely Amir Coffey.

The LA Clippers face the Denver Nuggets yet again on Wednesday, in what will prove to be an incredibly important game both from a standings perspective and a tiebreaker perspective.

