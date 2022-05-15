Nicolas Batum Reacts to Celtics Blowout Game 7 Victory

The Boston Celtics took care of business at home. Following a gutsy Game 6 on the road to force this decisive Game 7, Boston blew the Bucks out at home. The three-point discrepancy was the primary difference in this game, and it was primarily Boston's role players that stepped up from deep. As the lead stretched to 20, LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum shared his observations from Boston's series-clinching win:

An elite role player himself, Batum understands the value of a deep supporting cast, especially in the playoffs. The LA Clippers have been the beneficiary of Batum's solid play over the last couple seasons, and will look to retain him this offseason. With the Clippers eliminated during the play-in, Batum has been taking in these playoffs as a fan.

The Celtics had five different players score in double figures in this game, led by Grant Williams and his 27 points. Williams hit 7 threes, which tied Marcus Morris and Steph Curry for the most ever in a Game 7. He had an opportunity to break that record, taking more attempts than both Morris and Curry did in their respective performances, but was unable to do so. For now, Williams and Boston will take the win over everything.

The Boston Celtics will now advance and play the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. There is still one more Game 7 set to be played this evening, as Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will look to dethrone the one-seed Phoenix Suns on the road.

