Nicolas Batum Reacts to Celtics' Win Over Warriors

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Despite having as low as a 4% win probability at one point, the Boston Celtics came storming back to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals on the road. It was an impressive win for Boston, who captured home court advantage with the road victory. LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, who has sporadically weighed in on the NBA Playoffs throughout the postseason, shared this Tweet following Boston's win over Golden State:

Recognizing both Boston's turnaround and Jayson Tatum's poor shooting, Batum was impressed with the way Boston was able to steal Game 1 on the road. Golden State was previously undefeated on their home floor in the 2022 Playoffs, and will now have to get at least one in Boston in order to be this year's NBA Champion.

Injuries saw Batum and the Clippers just narrowly miss the postseason, but with health granted, the team expects to compete on this stage as early as next year. Since coming to the Clippers, Batum has proven to be a championship-level role player, and has recently expressed his interest to remain with the team until retirement.

The Golden State Warriors were actually one of the teams that reportedly pushed for Batum last summer before he ultimately decided to re-sign with the Clippers. For now, the veteran forward is enjoying the NBA Finals as a fan before looking to compete for a chance to play on that stage next season.

