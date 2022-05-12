Skip to main content
Nicolas Batum Reacts to Crazy Bucks vs. Celtics Ending

The Milwaukee Bucks pulled off an incredible Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics

NBAE via Getty Images

While it was looking like a solid Boston Celtics win with just a few minutes left in regulation, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks came storming back to steal one on the road, taking a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. The finish was incredible, and LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum shared his thoughts:

Batum was referencing the big-time block that Jrue Holiday made on Marcus Smart with the game on the line, which was followed by a game-winning steal that Holiday once again made on Smart. Following that play, Batum sent out this Tweet:

A solid defender himself, Batum was appreciative of the defense he saw Jrue Holiday playing down the stretch of this crucial Game 5 between two teams with championship aspirations. The Milwaukee Bucks have been tested in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals for the second consecutive year, after the Brooklyn Nets took them to seven games last season. The defending champions have continued to prove their resilience, and that was once again on display in this one.

With this big win in the rearview mirror, Milwaukee will now look to close out Game 6 at home, and advance to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals where they will play the winner of Philadelphia vs. Miami.

In the meantime, LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is enjoying good playoff basketball while he and his team prepare for next season with championship aspirations themselves.

