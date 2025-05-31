Nicolas Batum Reacts To Historic PSG Champions League Win
Even though professional athletes devote their lives to their sport, that doesn't mean they don't enjoy playing or watching others. While many people in North America will be tuned in to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night, many people around the world have had their calendars marked for Saturday's Champions League Final between PSG and Inter Milan.
A sporting final that brings together two of Europe's top soccer teams, that didn't look to be the case on Saturday as PSG delivered a thrashing 5-0 victory, as the club captured their first Champions League title. Seeing this news, and as a fellow Frenchman, Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum sent a message to the team.
"MERCI PARIS 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷," the 17-year NBA veteran Batum shared in a post to his X account. Despite PSG having seen many legends like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Zlatan Ibrahimović play for the club, they were finally able to get over the hump with their Ligue 1 winning side.
While Batum has played in over 1,100 NBA regular-season games, he has yet to go beyond the conference finals. A player who's been known for his sharpshooting paired with high-level defense, Batum will turn 37 next season. And while he played a big role for the Clippers this season, a return is far from a guarantee.
However, with his career winding down, he might be focusing on winning it all, just like his club, PSG. Therefore, if he declines his player option for next season, he could be on the move to another contender to capture that ring before he calls it a career.
