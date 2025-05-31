All Clippers

Nicolas Batum Reacts To Historic PSG Champions League Win

Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum reacts to historic Champions League win for Paris Saint-Germain

Liam Willerup

Apr 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) reacts after the game against the Houston Rockets at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) reacts after the game against the Houston Rockets at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Even though professional athletes devote their lives to their sport, that doesn't mean they don't enjoy playing or watching others. While many people in North America will be tuned in to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night, many people around the world have had their calendars marked for Saturday's Champions League Final between PSG and Inter Milan.

A sporting final that brings together two of Europe's top soccer teams, that didn't look to be the case on Saturday as PSG delivered a thrashing 5-0 victory, as the club captured their first Champions League title. Seeing this news, and as a fellow Frenchman, Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum sent a message to the team.

"MERCI PARIS 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷," the 17-year NBA veteran Batum shared in a post to his X account. Despite PSG having seen many legends like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Zlatan Ibrahimović play for the club, they were finally able to get over the hump with their Ligue 1 winning side.

While Batum has played in over 1,100 NBA regular-season games, he has yet to go beyond the conference finals. A player who's been known for his sharpshooting paired with high-level defense, Batum will turn 37 next season. And while he played a big role for the Clippers this season, a return is far from a guarantee.

However, with his career winding down, he might be focusing on winning it all, just like his club, PSG. Therefore, if he declines his player option for next season, he could be on the move to another contender to capture that ring before he calls it a career.

Related Articles

New Report on James Harden, LeBron James' Futures in Los Angeles

NBA Fans Revisit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Trade Before Finals

Ex-NBA Star Makes Bold Karl-Anthony Towns Proclamation

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughtsg

Home/News