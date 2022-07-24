Skip to main content
Nicolas Batum Reveals Most Embarrassing Moment With Clippers

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum did not enjoy this moment vs. the Dallas Mavericks
Nicolas Batum has had an incredible run with the LA Clippers. Reinventing his career after an unsuccessful stint with the Charlotte Hornets, Batum has become a key piece on a Clippers team that hopes to win it all. While the majority of his time in Los Angeles has been enjoyable, one moment sticks out as a low point.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, Batum was asked about his most embarrassing moment with the Clippers. While fortunately there aren't many to choose from, Batum highlighted the team's 50-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks at home:

In a game that just continued to spiral out of control, the Clippers got absolutely destroyed by the Mavericks on their home court. They were able to get the last laugh in the postseason, eliminating Dallas after trailing 2-0; however, that moment was undoubtedly an embarrassing one.

Nicolas Batum recently re-signed a two-year contract with the Clippers during free agency, ensuring that he will be around while the team continues striving for their first championship. The Clippers will need him to continue the level of play that earned him that contract, because his skillset perfectly compliments this current roster.

Batum is always interacting with fans both at games and on social media, and this latest Q&A session gave fans a look into what he considers his most embarrassing moment as member of the Clippers.

