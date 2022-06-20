Skip to main content
Nicolas Batum Reveals Truth About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Nicolas Batum Reveals Truth About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Kawhi and PG make everything easier for the LA Clippers

Harry How / Getty Images

Kawhi and PG make everything easier for the LA Clippers

With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George set to begin next season fully healthy, many have the LA Clippers atop a short list of title favorites. The team has made significant strides towards that ultimate goal, but with injuries derailing their previous two seasons, health has been their primary deterrent.

With the duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George showing real signs of promise during the 2021 playoffs, the Clippers believe this core can do something special. A big reason why the organization still feels that way, is because the front office has constructed a roster that compliments their two superstars. Amongst these key role players is veteran forward Nicolas Batum.

During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Batum was asked what it's like to play alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Unsurprisingly, Batum stated that their presence makes the game easier for everyone:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Like most superstars, the mere presence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George makes life easier for everyone around them. This has been on full display during the duo's Los Angeles tenure, and while their ultimate goal has yet to be accomplished, the Clippers have been trending in the right direction.

Should health permit a full season of Kawhi and PG alongside each other, players like Nicolas Batum will have an opportunity to play their roles at an elite level, allowing the team's two stars to do their thing.

Kawhi Leonard's Hilarious Response to NBA Finals Question

Nicolas Batum Wants to Finish His Career With The Clippers

Watch: Kawhi Leonard and Jack Harlow Drop New Video

star-treatment-kawhi-leonard-bothered-clippers
News

Kawhi Leonard Makes Trip to Dominican Republic

By Joey Linn24 minutes ago
May 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is introduced before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Clippers Not Looking to Make Trades

By Joey LinnJun 18, 2022
USATSI_16247996_168390270_lowres
News

Clippers Betting Odds For 2023 NBA Championship Revealed

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 17, 2022
USATSI_17822034_168390270_lowres
News

Stephen A. Smith Calls LA Clippers Best Team in LA

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 16, 2022
screen-shot-2022-02-25-at-50809-pm
News

Kawhi Leonard Draws Michael Jordan Comparisons From Trainer

By Joey LinnJun 14, 2022
USATSI_17856730_168390270_lowres
News

New Photo of Kawhi Leonard Training Revealed

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 14, 2022
1208677842.0
News

Clippers Support Former Assistant Coach at WNBA Game

By Joey LinnJun 12, 2022
LAC_GSW_1021
News

Clippers Player Shares Praise For Steph Curry

By Joey LinnJun 11, 2022