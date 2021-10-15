    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGamedaySI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Nicolas Batum Reveals What Kawhi Leonard is Like as a Leader

    Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY Sports

    Nicolas Batum Reveals What Kawhi Leonard is Like as a Leader

    LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum spoke on Kawhi Leonard's leadership ability while he rehabs an injury
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The LA Clippers will have to begin their season with a massive subtraction to their starting lineup. While Kawhi Leonard may attempt a comeback at some point during the season, he is still expected to miss significant time recovering from ACL reconstruction surgery. According to Nicolas Batum, while the Clippers obviously miss Kawhi's presence on the court, he has remained active as a leader on the sidelines.

    When asked how involved Kawhi has been with the team during his rehab, Batum said, "He's right there, He's here today. He's here every day being vocal, being a coach." When asked to expand upon Kawhi as a coach, Batum said that while he isn't the loudest, he knows what to say and when to say it.

    Before Kawhi got hurt, his pairing with Batum was always dominant. In the 1,117 regular season minutes that duo shared the floor together, they posted a 118.7 ORTG, 110.3 DRTG, and a +8.4 NTRG. These numbers went up across the board in the playoffs, with the duo of Batum and Leonard posting a 122.8 ORTG, 109.2 DRTG, and a +16.6 NTRG in the minutes they shared the floor together before Kawhi went down.

    While the Clippers will have to wait quite a while before utilizing that tandem once again, the duo is maintaning a level of chemistry even with Kawhi sidelined. 

    Paul George Gives Health Update

    Sources: Kawhi Leonard Ahead of Rehab Schedule, Clippers Cautiously Optimistic About Return

    Ty Lue Reveals His New Starting Lineup

    USATSI_15441485-e1631824718789
    News

    Nicolas Batum Reveals What Kawhi Leonard is Like as a Leader

    35 seconds ago
    usa_today_10361758.0
    News

    Blake Griffin Reveals Details of Jersey Retirement Ceremony Clippers Held For Him

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16904373_168384702_lowres
    News

    Serge Ibaka Not Expected To Be Available Opening Night Against Warriors

    21 hours ago
    blakedoc_crop_north
    News

    Blake Griffin Addresses Fractured Relationship With Steve Ballmer and Doc Rivers

    22 hours ago
    90
    News

    Blake Griffin Finally Reveals Details About Trade From Clippers

    23 hours ago
    kyrie-irving-nets-absence-capitol-hill
    News

    Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence on Retirement Rumors

    Oct 13, 2021
    serge-ibaka
    News

    Serge Ibaka's Life Story Set to Become Animated Kids Series

    Oct 13, 2021
    r960-1e606498d7dded164d5fd7fa5e364fa6
    News

    Steve Ballmer Talks Future of TV Rights

    Oct 13, 2021