Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Clippers-Nuggets Game 7
The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers faced off in a Game 7 that many were expecting to be one of the most thrilling in NBA history.
Instead, the LA Clippers were absolutely destroyed by the Nuggets in what was almost the biggest Game 7 loss in NBA history. The Clippers led by 5 points entering the second quarter, then somehow got manhandled during the non-Nikola Jokic minutes. Then, almost violently, the Clippers were down 35 points.
To add insult to injury, Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic made history in the process.
Through seven games, Nikola Jokic averaged 24.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 10.1 assists on 50/45/70 shooting from the field. He became the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double in a series that went seven games.
For the Clippers, they have no one to blame but themselves for the embarrassing Game 7 loss. After the second quarter, it looked like the team had no focus, no communication, and no effort. They were practically giving up baskets with unforced turnovers, something that's plagued them all season.
In all honesty, the Clippers should never have been in a Game 7 to begin with. The team should have been up 3-0 or 3-1, with a chance to close at home. Instead, they had 20 turnovers in Game 1 with a majority of them unforced, and didn't box out Aaron Gordon in Game 4, leading to a miracle game-winning dunk.
It'll be a long summer for the LA Clippers, but at least they were healthy for one playoff run.
