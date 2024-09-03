Nine-Time NBA All-Star Calls Out Anthony Edwards for 'Immature' Statement
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been facing a lot of backlash for his viral comments about Michael Jordan being the only skilled player in his era.
“I didn't watch it back in the day so I can't speak on it," Edwards told Lane Florsheim of the Wall Street Journal. "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don't think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean?"
NBA legend Magic Johnson was one of many basketball figures to call out Edwards.
“I never respond to a guy that’s never won a championship,” Johnson said. “There’s not nothing to really say. He didn't win a college championship. I don't even know if he won a high school championship."
Joining the conversation, former LA Clippers star Paul George shared his thoughts on a recent episode of Podcast P.
“I thought it was kind of disrespectful to the game,” George said. “I thought it was a very immature comment. Obviously, Anthony Edwards is super talented and is a huge talent going forward, but just how much the game has grown and how far – you gotta pay dues to those dudes that did it before us."
This opinion from George is one most people seem to hold when it comes to what Edwards said.
