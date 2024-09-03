All Clippers

Nine-Time NBA All-Star Calls Out Anthony Edwards for 'Immature' Statement

Former LA Clippers star Paul George spoke on Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game one of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game one of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been facing a lot of backlash for his viral comments about Michael Jordan being the only skilled player in his era.

“I didn't watch it back in the day so I can't speak on it," Edwards told Lane Florsheim of the Wall Street Journal. "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don't think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean?"

NBA legend Magic Johnson was one of many basketball figures to call out Edwards.

“I never respond to a guy that’s never won a championship,” Johnson said. “There’s not nothing to really say. He didn't win a college championship. I don't even know if he won a high school championship."

Joining the conversation, former LA Clippers star Paul George shared his thoughts on a recent episode of Podcast P.

“I thought it was kind of disrespectful to the game,” George said. “I thought it was a very immature comment. Obviously, Anthony Edwards is super talented and is a huge talent going forward, but just how much the game has grown and how far – you gotta pay dues to those dudes that did it before us."

This opinion from George is one most people seem to hold when it comes to what Edwards said.

