Report: Norman Powell Could Return in 7-10 Days

The Clippers may be getting some more help.

It's starting to look like the reinforcements are finally coming for the LA Clippers.

AllClippers first reported that Paul George was expected to return this week, where is he now listed as questionable against the Utah Jazz tonight. It's looking like George will likely play tonight unless something unexpected happens heading into pregame shootaround.

Now, it looks like the Clippers will get some more help in the form of Norman Powell. According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Powell could return to the Clippers within 7-10 days. 

"Norman Powell has been shooting on the court with the team, and I'm told that they hope to have him within the next 7-10 days practicing and perhaps back with the team," Youngmisuk said.

If Powell takes 10 days to return, that would give him two games to get re-acclimated with the Clippers; he would only be available to play against the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder. If he takes 7 days to return, he'll be back in time for the game against the Phoenix Suns. It's pretty surreal to think that once the season, Paul George and Norman Powell could have potentially played only a maximum of three games together. It puts into perspective that even if all the Clippers return, they've had very little time together.

The LA Clippers face the Utah Jazz tonight at 7 pm pst, in a game that will hopefully celebrate Paul George's potential return with a win.

