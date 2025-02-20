Norman Powell Gets Honest on Historic Toronto Raptors Moment
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell has had a rollercoaster ride of a career in the NBA. After being selected with the 46th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Powell began his career with the Toronto Raptors, where he slowly increased his role despite injuries hindering him his last two years in Toronto.
After spending time with the Portland Trail Blazers before moving over to the Clippers, he's finally emerged as a top scorer in the NBA as he entered the All-Star break averaging 24.2 points per game. However, his time with Toronto is still memorable to him, as he recently recalled one of the most iconic moments in NBA history during his time there.
"I can't believe it went in. You can't recreate that," Powell said regarding Kawhi Leonard's game-winning buzzer-beater in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals that helped propel the team to an NBA Finals victory.
"It was an amazing moment to be a part of. Kawhi was like Baby Jordan the whole series, it was crazy the shots that he was making...it was like peak basketball."
Now teammates again on the Clippers, Leonard's one season with the Raptors will be remembered in their franchise history for generations. Coming off a bizarre end to his tenure with the San Antonio Spurs, Leonard's one year in Toronto might've been the best version of himself.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade