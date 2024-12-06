Norman Powell Gets Honest on Paul George, Russell Westbrook Leaving Clippers
Last season, the LA Clippers were one of the most hyped-up teams in the league, comprised of four different All-Stars. They were a team containing Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook. Throughout this early season, they've been just as competitive with James Harden and Norman Powell.
When it comes to why the shorthanded Clippers have been so successful this season, Norman Powell believes it's because it's harder to play with four All-Stars than it is with more team-first players. Powell revealed his thoughts during an exclusive interview with Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.
"I think the way we’re playing with the group of guys that we have – and it’s not to knock or say anything – is more team-oriented and less star-dominant," Powell said. "We had four superstars and Hall of Fame candidates, and everybody was used to playing a certain way. It’s hard to get four superstars on a team to mesh. You’ve seen success stories and teams like that, like Golden State, but when you’re coming and trying to build a team quickly, some things don’t work out as well, especially if you’re injury-prone because then you have guys in and out and you don’t get that chemistry."
The bigger the star is on a team, the bigger the ego and harder it is to coach. While Powell isn't lookign to shade Westbrook or George, he believes this new Clippers team filled with role players has no egos.
"I think this year we have guys who are really team-oriented and team-focused on both sides of the ball who are willing to learn, grow, and have the mentality of doing whatever it takes to win," Powell said. "Everybody’s coachable and focused on the task at hand. There are no egos. I think the atmosphere has been a lot of fun. We’re playing pure basketball."
While Paul George didn't want to do the dirty work for the Clippers, the team now has a plethora of tough role players willing to do that dirty work.
