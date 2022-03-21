Skip to main content
Norman Powell Getting Shots Up, Not Cleared For Contact Yet

Norman Powell is out of the boot and progressing.

AP Photo/LM Otero

While the NBA world keeps talking about Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, many are forgetting about Norman Powell's potential return as well. Powell is out of a walking boot after getting surgery, getting shots up, but still not cleared for contact yet.

“Not yet," Ty Lue said at shootaround. I know he’s doing some shooting and stuff, but not anything as far as contact with us today.” 

Some footage of Powell taking one-legged jump shots were also captured by Tomer Azarly.

Last week, Powell also hinted on Instagram Live about his potential return - stating that he might return, but that fans were just going to have to wait and see.

As it stands, things seem to be progressing optimistically well for Norman Powell. He's found himself out of a boot, and already getting shots up with a little under a month left in the season. Like all injured members of the Clippers though, it's going to be a race against time whether or not he returns. 

The LA Clippers are currently in the 8th seed, with a very high chance they'll be positioned there for the play-in. With the way the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets are playing, the Clippers will really need at least some of their injured star players back. If not, the play-in is going to be an incredibly stressful experience with a very thin margin for error.

