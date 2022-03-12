Skip to main content
Norman Powell Hints at Collaboration With Fred VanVleet

The two Toronto Raptors are reuniting.

Norman Powell dropped a very curious post on social media, hinting at something called "Bet on The Grind" with his former Toronto Raptor teammate Fred VanVleet.

This was the tweet posted by Norman Powell on March 11.

Based on what the post may be hinting, it seems like it could be a merchandise line between the two former teammates, dropping on March 16.

Norman Powell may have only played three games with the Clippers due to a foot injury, but he's been keeping himself especially busy. Not only does he have the collaboration with Fred VanVleet, but he's also a partner with AND1.

On the same day, AND1 dropped an Instagram of Powell with the caption, "The storm is coming, get ready."

It's unclear if the two projects are related, or if Powell is doing two things at the same time. Regardless, it's great to see him reunite with his former running mate in Fred VanVleet. The two spent five seasons together on the Toronto Raptors and also won a championship together with Kawhi Leonard in 2019.

There's still no timetable on when Norman Powell is returning to the LA Clippers. If the team can get him and Paul George back before the play-in, it really increases the team's chances of making some noise in the playoffs.

