Skip to main content
Norman Powell Questionable Against Mavericks

Norman Powell Questionable Against Mavericks

The Clippers may be even more shorthanded.

The Clippers may be even more shorthanded.

The LA Clippers are facing the Dallas Mavericks for the second time in three days, but it looks like they may be even more shorthanded this time.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Jason Preston, and Jay Scrubb are all obviously listed as out again, but now it looks like Norman Powell is also questionable with left great toe (turf toe).

Powell suffered the injury last game against the Dallas Maverick, where he left the game to get checked up in the locker room, but then ultimately returned. Missing Powell would be a huge problem for the Clippers since they were already shorthanded to begin with, but also traded some of their bench for him.

Read More

The Dallas Mavericks will be missing Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) and Tim Hardaway Jr (left foot surgery). Neither Spencer Dinwiddie or Davis Bertans are listed on the injury report, so their status for the game could possibly be available. 

The Clippers are in the middle of a brutal schedule stretch, but they're also in the middle of a three-game losing streak. Their hopes for the 6th or 7th seed are starting to become very slim, but they can't afford to keep losing or they'll slip to the 9th seed. If there was a game that the Clippers needed to win during this brutal six-game schedule stretch, it is this one against the Dallas Mavericks.

Report: Clippers Possible Destination For James Harden

Eric Bledsoe Reacts to Potentially Being Traded Again

Norman Powell Didn't Expect Blazers to Trade Him

USATSI_17659249_168390270_lowres
News

Norman Powell Questionable Against Mavericks

43 seconds ago
Ben-Simmons-6
News

Injury Report: Ben Simmons Out, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond Questionable

2 minutes ago
kyrie-irving-james-harden-nets
News

Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence on James Harden Trade

20 hours ago
62f541945b3046c4bc8973a22a90201a
News

Luka Doncic Reacts to First 50-Point Game

21 hours ago
USATSI_17432445_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Refuses to Pick James Harden on All-Star Team

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_15690415_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Selected by LeBron James in NBA All-Star Draft

Feb 10, 2022
16840011
News

Report: Clippers, Mavericks, Bucks, Bulls Possible Destinations for Goran Dragic

Feb 10, 2022
Jan 31, 2021; New York, New York, USA; LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Trade Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee Bucks

Feb 10, 2022