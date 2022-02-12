Norman Powell Questionable Against Mavericks

The LA Clippers are facing the Dallas Mavericks for the second time in three days, but it looks like they may be even more shorthanded this time.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Jason Preston, and Jay Scrubb are all obviously listed as out again, but now it looks like Norman Powell is also questionable with left great toe (turf toe).

Powell suffered the injury last game against the Dallas Maverick, where he left the game to get checked up in the locker room, but then ultimately returned. Missing Powell would be a huge problem for the Clippers since they were already shorthanded to begin with, but also traded some of their bench for him.

The Dallas Mavericks will be missing Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) and Tim Hardaway Jr (left foot surgery). Neither Spencer Dinwiddie or Davis Bertans are listed on the injury report, so their status for the game could possibly be available.

The Clippers are in the middle of a brutal schedule stretch, but they're also in the middle of a three-game losing streak. Their hopes for the 6th or 7th seed are starting to become very slim, but they can't afford to keep losing or they'll slip to the 9th seed. If there was a game that the Clippers needed to win during this brutal six-game schedule stretch, it is this one against the Dallas Mavericks.

