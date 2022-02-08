Norman Powell Reacts to Reuniting With Kawhi Leonard

Year by year, it's starting to feel like the LA Clippers are becoming more like the LA Raptors. After reuniting Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka together, the team also reunited the duo with Norman Powell.

Powell revealed that he hasn't spoken to Kawhi Leonard yet, but that Kawhi texted him immediately upon hearing the trade.

Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, and Norman Powell all spent the 2019 season together on the Toronto Raptors. Powell and Ibaka then spent the following 2020 season together, when Kawhi ended up leaving to the Clippers. Throughout that time, Powell has found himself progressing as a player; he went from averaging 8.6 PPG with Kawhi in 2019, to 18.9 PPG two seasons later.

"I’ve been the guy scratching and fighting trying to get into the rotation, being in the rotation, being taken out of the rotation, playing alongside Kyle [Lowry] and DeMar [Derozan], playing alongside Kyle [Lowry] and Kawhi [Leonard] and playing off them," Powell said. "So, I think I can fit perfectly in here with PG [Paul George] and Kawhi [Leonard]. I’ve known them for a while. I’ve developed myself and my game to fit any role that you need me."

What has Norman Powell learned from Kawhi Leonard specifically? The focus it takes to win.

"Just seeing the focus," Powell said. "What it takes to win a championship."

Norman Powell had a fantastic 28 point debut for the Clippers, but unfortunately, he'll be thrust into one of the hardest stretches any team has played this season. The LA Clippers' next challenge - the Memphis Grizzlies on February 8.

