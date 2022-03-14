Skip to main content
Norman Powell Says He Might Return This Season

Norman Powell Says He Might Return This Season

Norman Powell has not been ruled out for the season.

Norman Powell has not been ruled out for the season.

While the LA Clippers are waiting for both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to return, it's easy to forget that they're also waiting for Norman Powell.

Powell suffered a fractured bone in his left foot during only his third game with the Clippers, and has not played since. Powell went on Instagram live last night where he gave a brief update about his return, among other things.

Powell said that he "might" return this season and that Clippers fans are just going to have to wait and see about a potential return. He also mentioned how happy he was to be traded to the Clippers. It was a pretty candid Instagram Live session for Powell.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Two weeks ago, sources within the Clippers told AllClippers that Powell wasn't shut down for the season and that they're "hopeful" for a return. His conversation last night echoes that same statement about a potential return. While both the Clippers and Powell are hopeful, it is worth noting that he's still in a walking boot. It's tough to look at any type of return until one can actually see Powell start moving around comfortably.

In the meantime, it's looking more and more like the LA Clippers will be locked into the 8th seed. Yes, there's a chance that the team can still get into the 7th seed, but Minnesota would have to really not take advantage of their easy schedule for that to happen.

Patrick Beverley Says Russell Westbrook 'Damaged His Career'

Patrick Beverley Reveals Why He Requested Trade From Clippers

Video: Kawhi Leonard Drills Threes Before Clippers vs. Warriors Game

1314881410
News

Kevin Durant Blasts New York City Over Kyrie Irving Situation

By Joey Linn3 hours ago
GettyImages-1182799115-1
News

Patrick Beverley Tells Hilarious Kawhi Leonard Story

By Joey LinnMar 12, 2022
USATSI_17687496_168390270_lowres
News

Norman Powell Hints at Collaboration With Fred VanVleet

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 12, 2022
Cleveland+Cavaliers+v+Philadelphia+76ers+pxX-DDHUEvEx
News

Robert Covington Blasts Philly Fans, Defends Ben Simmons

By Joey LinnMar 11, 2022
e5eb4b8f-bceb-441f-bf1d-65a50e19d140-GTY_1326375900
News

Patrick Beverley Reveals Why He Shoved Chris Paul

By Joey LinnMar 11, 2022
USP-NBA_-Minnesota-Timberwolves-at-Los-Angeles-Lak
News

Patrick Beverley Says Russell Westbrook 'Damaged His Career'

By Joey LinnMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17847288_168390270_lowres
News

Sources: Paul George to be Reevaluated After Non-Contact Ramp Up

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 11, 2022
1379849704.0
News

James Harden Reacts to Blowout Loss vs. Nets

By Joey LinnMar 10, 2022