Norman Powell Sends Message to New LA Clippers Rookie
As the Clippers moved into a new arena and a new era without Paul George and Russell Westbrook, they had to make tough decisions. Do they restart entirely or just reset their team with an influx of younger talent?
Los Angeles decided to take the second route, adding Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn, along with signing former two-way player Jordan Miller, to refresh the makeup of their team.
In the 2025 NBA Draft, the Clippers selected Penn State big man Yanic Konan Niederhauser with the 30th overall pick in the first round. Niederhauser is a highly athletic, rim-running center who led the BIG 10 in blocks per game.
On day two of the NBA draft, the Clippers traded up one spot to select Nevada guard Kobe Sanders at 50th overall in the second round. Sanders is a 6'9" point guard with excellent pick-and-roll skills and a feel for how to run an offense in a huge frame.
Sanders is also from the same area of Southern California as current Clippers guard Norman Powell, who took to Instagram to show love to the newest Clipper.
"Congrats @thek3_. Another Product of San Diego #clippernation," Powell said on his Instagram story.
Powell is from San Diego, California, and Sanders is from Spring Valley, which is a part of San Diego County in Southern California.
Sanders was named to the Third-team All-Mountain West in 2025, and Powell just had the best year of his career, averaging 21.8 points per game on 58.4% shooting and 41.8% from beyond the arc.
