Nuggets Star Gets Honest on Breaking NBA Rules vs Clippers
One of the more controversial rules in NBA history is the fact that players are not allowed to leave the bench during a fight or scuffle on the court. Throughout the years, numerous players have been suspended for doing so.
On Sunday afternoon, Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. broke that rule as he ran into the paint as his team was in a giant scuffle against the Clippers.
After the game, Porter spoke about breaking the rule, which he surprisingly didn't even know about.
“Sorry. I didn’t know the specific rule. I’m glad I didn’t make it very far," Porter Jr. said. "To see my guys get in it like that, I’m just glad I didn’t make it very far. The coaches and my teammates were aware. Because I wasn’t fully aware of any type of rule, but I’m very thankful that I did not get tossed from this game or anything like that. Definitely a learning experience for sure.”
Even though Porter Jr. "didn't make it very far," the rules dictate that he should be suspended for one game regardless. However, with the way things are looking, he'll likely avoid any punishment. Porter Jr. has already been listed as probable against the LA Clippers for Game 5 on Tuesday.
Whether or not Michael Porter Jr. plays on Tuesday night, the LA Clippers need to handle business against the Denver Nuggets. LA is the healthier team and needs to take advantage of it.
The LA Clippers face off against the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Game 4 Injury Report
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Anthony Edwards' Dunk on Luka Dončić
NBA Fans React to Michael Porter Jr. Injury News Before Game 4 vs Clippers